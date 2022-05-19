Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Built to Spill last released a record in 2020 with “Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston.”
  • Built to Spill with Sunbathe and Distant Family
  • May 26
  • The Waiting Room
  • 8 p.m. show | $25

Built to Spill carved themselves an unmistakable space within the indie rock stratosphere in 1999 with their album “Keep It Like A Secret,” widely celebrated for its sprawling guitar passages, vocals, and experimental song structures.

And after releasing nine records starting in 1993, Built to Spill’s newest full-length is highly anticipated and due in September.

The bands Sunbathe (Portland, Oregon) and Distant Family (Boise, Idaho) fit the bill perfectly with their atmospheric-driven highly-lyrical music.

Tickets are $25, the show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7.

— Matt Casas

