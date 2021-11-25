Criteria

Of the Omaha bands that reached national audiences in the early 2000s, Criteria rocked the hardest — and they still do. The band is playing its first show in nearly two years, and you can expect songs like “Prevent the World” to sound as heavy as it did in 2005. On “Agitate Resuscitate,” Steve Pedersen shouts “We got what you want/We want to deliver it.” In this case, they’re delivering fist-pumping rock anthems for the Omaha faithful. Indie rockers Little Brazil and Big Nope — the solo project of do-it-all drummer Nate Van Fleet — open the show.

— Sam Crisler

