Emmaline recently released a sophomore EP entitled “Necessity.”
  • Emmaline
  • May 13
  • Holland Performing Arts Center
  • 7:30 p.m. show | $15

Emmaline returns to Omaha and the Holland Performing Arts Center with her signature voice, diverse musical leanings, and solid backing band.

The 22-year-old isn’t only a vocalist – but indeed a talented violinist and songwriter who draws from traditional sounds with a fresh approach brought to life during her performances.

Emmaline has drawn comparisons to her influences, Billie Holiday and Erykah Badu. She has sold out famed jazz clubs like The Jazz Standard (New York) and opened for the 10x Grammy-winning Chaka Khan.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $15.

— Matt Casas

