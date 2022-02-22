“Final Fantasy VII” became one of most critically acclaimed video games of all time when it was released on PlayStation in 1997. The game’s 2020 remake also received critical acclaim for its game play, visuals, sound design and soundtrack.

To celebrate the remake’s success, the orchestra used for the game is venturing on a world tour to perform songs from the soundtrack. While featuring over 100 musicians in the orchestra and chorus, projections showcasing footage from “Final Fantasy VII Remake” will appear in the background. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on February 25. Tickets range from $40-$85. More information can be found at ticketomaha.com.

