  • December 10
  • GWAR with Napalm Death and Eyehategod at The Bourbon
  • 8 p.m. | $30-35
  • Bourbon Theatre
GWAR puts on an incredible show, full of excitement and well-composed music.

If you live for fake blood, costuming and music lore, you likely dig GWAR.

The band, aesthetically, feels like the love child of KISS and Alice Cooper. But don’t judge a shock metal outfit on looks or sound alone: These folks are hilarious and put on a feel-good show!

Still, with support from Napalm Death and Eyehategod, expect a very metal night.

It is all-ages, $30 in advance or $35 at the door, with an extra $2 charge for minors.

— Matt Casas

Leave a comment