- Jazz On The Green: Shaun Johnson Big Band
- July 28
- 7:30 p.m. show | Free
- Turner Park
Shaun Johnson Big Band performs alongside the UNO Jazz Ensemble at Turner Park for the reoccurring Jazz on the Green Series later this month.
Johnson and the group successfully released the debut album “Capitol” in 2019, which opened at number five on the Billboard Jazz Charts.
Interestingly, the University of Nebraska Jazz Ensemble has played with several significant multi-genre artists, and Johnson is no exception.
Bring seating, beer, and wine if you like, but no liquor. The outdoor show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00. Admission is free.
— Matt Casas