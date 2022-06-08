Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Jeff Rosenstock founded Quote Unquote Records in 2006, as the first pay-what-you-want record label. Found on event page
  • Jeff Rosenstock
  • June 11
  • 8 p.m. show | $20
  • The Slowdown

Jeff Rosenstock has quantity AND quality on his side.

This 39-year-old Long Island rocker has performed professionally for twenty-seven years. During the process, Rosenstock became known under the auspices of the underground audience, which resonated with his catch factor, brooding lyrics, DIY work ethic, piano/guitar-driven sound, and the live show energy elevated by a tight backing band.

His latest record is “Ska Dream” (2021), announced on April Fools’ Day. Guests include NNAMDÏ (Chicago, IL) and Catbite (Philadelphia, PA). Tickets are $20 before taxes, and the show starts at 8 p.m, with doors at 7.

— Matt Casas

