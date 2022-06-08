- Jeff Rosenstock
- June 11
- 8 p.m. show | $20
- The Slowdown
Jeff Rosenstock has quantity AND quality on his side.
This 39-year-old Long Island rocker has performed professionally for twenty-seven years. During the process, Rosenstock became known under the auspices of the underground audience, which resonated with his catch factor, brooding lyrics, DIY work ethic, piano/guitar-driven sound, and the live show energy elevated by a tight backing band.
His latest record is “Ska Dream” (2021), announced on April Fools’ Day. Guests include NNAMDÏ (Chicago, IL) and Catbite (Philadelphia, PA). Tickets are $20 before taxes, and the show starts at 8 p.m, with doors at 7.
— Matt Casas