- Little Brazil with Las Cruxes and Uh Oh
- August 26
- 9 p.m. show | $10-12
- Waiting Room
Las Cruxes (Los Angeles/Omaha) and Uh Oh (Omaha) support headliner Little Brazil (Omaha) at The Waiting Room on Friday, August 26.
Landon Hedges (bass and secondary vocals in Desaparecidos, formerly in The Good Life) started Little Brazil in 2002. Since then, the band, with longtime member Dan Maxwell, has released six albums, including “Just Exit” (2022).
Las Cruxes mixes abrasive screamo with accessible psychedelic crooning surf numbers. Uh Oh recently released “Good Morning” (2021), leaning into lyrics and tight harmonies.
— Matt Casas