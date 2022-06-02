Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • Sunday June 5
  • Doors at 6 p.m.
  • Benson Theater, 6054 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
  • All ages
  • Tickets $35

This show is in honor and celebration of the Martin Family and their decades of contributions to the world of music. Curly Martin, a North Omaha native, has played around the world with A-list performers and has recorded with greats like Etta James, Calvin Keys, and many others.

Multi-Instrumentalist and producer Terrace Martin, Curly’s son, is scheduled to perform at the Blue Note Jazz festival this year and has taken time from his schedule to come and perform with his father in Omaha. Terrace has played and produced work with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Kenrick Lamar, Robert Glasper and many more. This is a very rare visit for Terrace and Omaha is lucky to be able to experience this one-night-only performance. The father and son team are bringing a surprise special guest that will play the Hammond B3 Organ.

The Martin family are also here to honor the legacy of Allen’s Showcase Lounge, an important venue in the history of Black music in Omaha. Curly and Terrace played the venue and often talk about how important it was to the scene. In the spirit of Allen’s Showcase Lounge, we celebrate the legacy of music the Martin family has given to the world with a special one-night-only performance.

Opening act, Lite Pole will open at 6:45. The Martin Family Trio will begin at 7:30pm. The performance is presented by the Douglas County Visitors Improvement Fund and the newly-renovated Benson Theatre.


