Matt Whipkey. Photo by Justin Limoges

(Read Tim McMahan’s Over the Edge interview with Matt Whipkey from The Reader’s November issue.)

Join Omaha-based singer-songwriter Matt Whipkey and his band at The Jewell to celebrate the release of his new album, Hard.

Playing with Whipkey are Korey Anderson (guitar, vocals), Corey Weber (guitar), Nate Van Fleet (drums) Scott “Zip” Zimmerman (percussion, vibes), Scott Gaeta (keyboards), and Glen Smith (bass).

Whipkey brings his brand of memorable songcraft to the Jewell stage for a very special full band performance. Over the last two decades Whipkey’s albums have explored folk, Americana, and blistering rock. Long regarded as one of the area’s most dynamic live performers, the 2014 OEAA artist and album of the year winner has assembled some of Omaha’s finest to join him for his Jewell debut.

In recent years, Whipkey has served as a touring support act for such music legends as Dwight Yoakam, Heart and America. Do not miss a chance to catch a truly unique Nebraska artist in one of the region’s finest rooms.