Starting with 1995’s “Mogwai Young Team,” the Glasgow band has put out post-rock banger after post-rock banger. Found on Facebook page
  • Mogwai with Nina Nastasia
  • April 14
  • 8 p.m. show | $25-$28
  • Waiting Room Lounge

Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai will take the main stage at the Waiting Room Lounge, supporting their 2021 number one (UK) album “As The Love Continues.”

Since 1995, the band has released lengthy instrumental music adored by critics and fans alike. Their discography includes ten studio albums, all but acclaimed across the board.

Mogwai’s live shows take audiences on sprawling journeys under these terms, blurring the lines between rocking tunes and all-out scores reminiscent of a new-age orchestra.

Folk singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia will open the show.

— Matt Casas

