- Neko Case with Bendigo Fletcher
- June 23
- 8 p.m. show | $36
- The Waiting Room
Neko Case is a singer-songwriter in her 22nd year with The New Pornographers. The Canadian indie-rock collective has eight albums under its belt, and if you think she shines there, wait till you hear her solo stuff, coming to the Admiral Theater later this month. Bendigo Fletcher, an indie band from Kentucky, will open.
Tickets are $36 before taxes, and $1 from each sold goes directly to Peer Solutions. Get your tickets in advance for a quality evening of indie tunes. The show starts at 8 p.m, with doors at 7.
— Matt Casas