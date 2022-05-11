Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Psychostick was formed in 2000 in Tempe, Arizona.
  • Psychostick, with When Towers Fall and Odd Man Out
  • May 15
  • Reverb Lounge
  • 8 p.m. show | $15-18

Psychostick is a comedy metal outfit that instantly resonated among those with slight degenerate leanings, thanks to the internet and 2003’s “We Couldn’t Think of a Title,” which peaked at number four on the Billboard Top Heatseekers charts.

Since then, the band has provided epic in-person and recorded musical entertainment for their dedicated fanbase, who gravitated to intensely quotable songs like “BEER!!”

Supporting acts include Nebraskan bands When Towers Fall and Odd Man Out.

Tickets are $15-18, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment