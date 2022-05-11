- Psychostick, with When Towers Fall and Odd Man Out
- May 15
- Reverb Lounge
- 8 p.m. show | $15-18
Psychostick is a comedy metal outfit that instantly resonated among those with slight degenerate leanings, thanks to the internet and 2003’s “We Couldn’t Think of a Title,” which peaked at number four on the Billboard Top Heatseekers charts.
Since then, the band has provided epic in-person and recorded musical entertainment for their dedicated fanbase, who gravitated to intensely quotable songs like “BEER!!”
Supporting acts include Nebraskan bands When Towers Fall and Odd Man Out.
— Matt Casas