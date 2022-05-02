The three-day festival is a unique reprieve and labor of love for those who treasure the earthy thrills of live music found at the premiere Grateful Dead bar in Nebraska.

Run for the Roses 2022

May 5-7

Brokedown Palace

$30 Weekend Presale or $15 per day

Run for the Roses is a three-day street fest returning for its fourth year at the Brokedown. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday (Cinco de Mayo) and at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Featured bands include Funk Trek, Jerry Pranksters (Grateful Dead tribute), Mr. E and the Stringless Kite, Doom Lagoon, Oye Como Va (Santana tribute), Strange Pleasures, Sammy Marz + Ando, Punch Clock Martyrs, Peach Truck (Allman Brothers tribute), Neon Zoo, Phandemic (Phish tribute), Secret Formula, and Noah Marley.

— Matt Casas