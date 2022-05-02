Readers Choice Voting Open
The three-day festival is a unique reprieve and labor of love for those who treasure the earthy thrills of live music found at the premiere Grateful Dead bar in Nebraska.
  • Run for the Roses 2022
  • May 5-7
  • Brokedown Palace
  • $30 Weekend Presale or $15 per day

Run for the Roses is a three-day street fest returning for its fourth year at the Brokedown. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday (Cinco de Mayo) and at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Featured bands include Funk Trek, Jerry Pranksters (Grateful Dead tribute), Mr. E and the Stringless Kite, Doom Lagoon, Oye Como Va (Santana tribute), Strange Pleasures, Sammy Marz + Ando, Punch Clock Martyrs, Peach Truck (Allman Brothers tribute), Neon Zoo, Phandemic (Phish tribute), Secret Formula, and Noah Marley.

Tickets are $30 for weekend presale or $15 per day.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment