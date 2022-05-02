- Run for the Roses 2022
- May 5-7
- Brokedown Palace
- $30 Weekend Presale or $15 per day
Run for the Roses is a three-day street fest returning for its fourth year at the Brokedown. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday (Cinco de Mayo) and at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Featured bands include Funk Trek, Jerry Pranksters (Grateful Dead tribute), Mr. E and the Stringless Kite, Doom Lagoon, Oye Como Va (Santana tribute), Strange Pleasures, Sammy Marz + Ando, Punch Clock Martyrs, Peach Truck (Allman Brothers tribute), Neon Zoo, Phandemic (Phish tribute), Secret Formula, and Noah Marley.
— Matt Casas