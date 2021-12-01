Sassy hardcore band SeeYouSpaceCowboy is bringing their aggressive energy to Omaha when they perform at Reverb Lounge Dec. 3.

The San Diego group will be touring their sophomore album, “The Romance of Affliction,” which released Nov. 5 through Pure Noise Records. Named after a “Cowboy Bebop” reference, SeeYouSpaceCowboy is also a champion for LGBTQ+ representation and anti-racist and anti-capitalist views.

Supporting them on tour are Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and Vatican.

The all-ages show costs $15 and requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

– Efren Cortez

