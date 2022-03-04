Get to the Dubliner by noon to experience the full musical act with the festive two-piece Ellis Island!

Saturday March 12th

150th Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade |10 a.m. 15th and Jackson

Party with Ellis Island | Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St |noon — 4 p.m.

The Dubliner is Omaha’s favorite downtown Irish pub, renowned for its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and year-round selection of live music.

And when those two strengths intersect, it’s always a good time.

This year, Ellis Island will take the stage as the featured act from noon to 4 p.m., and the duo fuses traditional Irish music with over a dozen instruments.

The parade itself starts at 10 a.m., but you can get to the bar at 8 a.m.

— Matt Casas