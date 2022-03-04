Get to the Dubliner by noon to experience the full musical act with the festive two-piece Ellis Island!
  • Saturday March 12th
  • 150th Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade |10 a.m. 15th and Jackson
  • Party with Ellis Island | Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St |noon — 4 p.m.

The Dubliner is Omaha’s favorite downtown Irish pub, renowned for its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and year-round selection of live music.

And when those two strengths intersect, it’s always a good time.

This year, Ellis Island will take the stage as the featured act from noon to 4 p.m., and the duo fuses traditional Irish music with over a dozen instruments.

The parade itself starts at 10 a.m., but you can get to the bar at 8 a.m.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment