- Saturday March 12th
- 150th Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade |10 a.m. 15th and Jackson
- Party with Ellis Island | Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St |noon — 4 p.m.
The Dubliner is Omaha’s favorite downtown Irish pub, renowned for its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and year-round selection of live music.
And when those two strengths intersect, it’s always a good time.
This year, Ellis Island will take the stage as the featured act from noon to 4 p.m., and the duo fuses traditional Irish music with over a dozen instruments.
The parade itself starts at 10 a.m., but you can get to the bar at 8 a.m.
— Matt Casas