N9ne released his first album “The Calm Before The Storm” in 1999. “Asin9ne” is his 15th as a solo artist. Found on Facebook page
  • Tech N9ne
  • June 13
  • 8 p.m. show | $35-$40
  • The Admiral Theater

Tech N9ne visits the Admiral Theater as part of a 26-city U.S. tour that suggests the 50-year-old Kansas City-based rapper has no plans on slowing down.

N9ne’s latest release was “RK Huskers,” a 2022 hip-hop anthem dedicated to Nebraska’s Big Red featuring King ISO. His latest proper album, “Asin9ne” (2021), peaked at number 11 on the Billboard independent chart.

The Strange Music co-founder will perform alongside label mates Joey Cool and ¡MAYDAY! – plus X-Raided from Priority Records.

The show starts at 8 p.m., doors at 7, and tickets cost $35-$40 before taxes.

— Matt Casas

