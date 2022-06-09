- Tech N9ne
- June 13
- 8 p.m. show | $35-$40
- The Admiral Theater
Tech N9ne visits the Admiral Theater as part of a 26-city U.S. tour that suggests the 50-year-old Kansas City-based rapper has no plans on slowing down.
N9ne’s latest release was “RK Huskers,” a 2022 hip-hop anthem dedicated to Nebraska’s Big Red featuring King ISO. His latest proper album, “Asin9ne” (2021), peaked at number 11 on the Billboard independent chart.
The Strange Music co-founder will perform alongside label mates Joey Cool and ¡MAYDAY! – plus X-Raided from Priority Records.
The show starts at 8 p.m., doors at 7, and tickets cost $35-$40 before taxes.
— Matt Casas