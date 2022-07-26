Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Teenage Halloween’s first album came out in September 2020. Found on Facebook page
  • Teenage Halloween with Uh Oh and Bug Heaven
  • July 31
  • 8 p.m. show | $10
  • The Sydney

One of the best upcoming U.S. crossover bands visits The Sydney to send July out with a bang.

Teenage Halloween is a six-piece band from Asbury Park, NJ, that is somewhat a mixture of Against Me! with Bruce Springsteen. Their power-pop melodies, raw queer punk ethos, and poetic lyrics elevate the already punchy perspectives of each song.

Local indie/emo bands Uh Oh and Bug Heaven are perfect supporting acts for an epic local crowd.

The stacked show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7. Tickets are $10.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment