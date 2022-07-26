- Teenage Halloween with Uh Oh and Bug Heaven
- July 31
- 8 p.m. show | $10
- The Sydney
One of the best upcoming U.S. crossover bands visits The Sydney to send July out with a bang.
Teenage Halloween is a six-piece band from Asbury Park, NJ, that is somewhat a mixture of Against Me! with Bruce Springsteen. Their power-pop melodies, raw queer punk ethos, and poetic lyrics elevate the already punchy perspectives of each song.
Local indie/emo bands Uh Oh and Bug Heaven are perfect supporting acts for an epic local crowd.
The stacked show starts at 8 p.m., with doors at 7. Tickets are $10.
— Matt Casas