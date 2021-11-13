Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley met in a philosophy class while attending the University of Colorado, Denver.

Tennis at Slowdown

7 p.m. | $18 GA/$30 Balcony Reserved

Slowdown N 14th St, Omaha, NE 68102

Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, the husband-and-wife indie-pop duo behind Tennis formed their band after an eight-month post-grad sailing expedition. They chronicled the trip in their 2011 debut album, Cape Dory.

Since their debut, Denver-based Tennis has released two EPs and four more albums, including their most recent in 2020, Swimmer.

The all-ages show will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the opener, Molly Bunch, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 day of the show. Reserved seating in the balcony is $30.

– Efren Cortez