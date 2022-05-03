Readers Choice Voting Open
The Chats most recent album “High Risk Behaviour” won Best Independent Punk Album or EP at the 2021 Australian Independent Record Labels Association Music Awards.
  • The Chats with Mean Jeans and THICK
  • May 8
  • 8 p.m. show | $20-25
  • Slowdown

Word traveled fast about Australian punk band The Chats thanks to their 2017 song “Smoko.” It was an homage to smoke breaks, Ramonesesque punk, lead guitar, and something more than satire – self-proclaimed shed rock.

Then their first studio album, 2020’s “High Risk Behaviour,” proved they were a timeless band and became a top-five album in Australia.

Joining them are Mean Jeans from Portland, Oregon and THICK from Brooklyn, New York, both highly infectious punk bands.

Tickets are $20-25, and the show is at 8 p.m., with doors at 7.

