- The Chats with Mean Jeans and THICK
- May 8
- 8 p.m. show | $20-25
- Slowdown
Word traveled fast about Australian punk band The Chats thanks to their 2017 song “Smoko.” It was an homage to smoke breaks, Ramonesesque punk, lead guitar, and something more than satire – self-proclaimed shed rock.
Then their first studio album, 2020’s “High Risk Behaviour,” proved they were a timeless band and became a top-five album in Australia.
Joining them are Mean Jeans from Portland, Oregon and THICK from Brooklyn, New York, both highly infectious punk bands.
