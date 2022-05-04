- Trio 29
- May 8
- 7:30 p.m. show | $20
- The Jewell
Trio 29 is a new band composed of Henry Hey (piano), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Mitch Towne (organ). The trio has extensive yet diverse backgrounds in jazz, blues, funk, and soul.
Hey has worked with such artists as David Bowie and Empire of the Sun; Halvorson has worked with titans of modern jazz – and Towne is a local musician who has appeared on Grammy-nominated work and became endorsed by MAG Organs and Motion Sound Amplifiers.
Tickets are $20, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Beverage service is available.
— Matt Casas