Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Any fan of jazz and blues will love this night of fun featuring heavyweights of those historically rich and fluid genres.
  • Trio 29
  • May 8
  • 7:30 p.m. show | $20
  • The Jewell

Trio 29 is a new band composed of Henry Hey (piano), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Mitch Towne (organ). The trio has extensive yet diverse backgrounds in jazz, blues, funk, and soul.

Hey has worked with such artists as David Bowie and Empire of the Sun; Halvorson has worked with titans of modern jazz – and Towne is a local musician who has appeared on Grammy-nominated work and became endorsed by MAG Organs and Motion Sound Amplifiers.

Tickets are $20, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Beverage service is available.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment