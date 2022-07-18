Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Experience all ten installments of Under the Radar and connect with the hidden gems of your community and music scene like never before. Found on Facebook page
  • Under the Radar Festival
  • July 20-23
  • 10 show times for specific locations/dates/artists are available here
  • 8+ locations (see below)

So far, Under the Radar Festival has announced eight concert venues to help showcase the best contemporary and experimental artists – with more to be announced.

These include Holy Family Community Center, KANEKO, Millwork Commons, OutrSpaces, The Jewell, The Jewish Community Center, The Slowdown, and U.N.O.

At an Under the Radar stage, guests can also experience large-scale individual or group productions curated through a free application process. Then, visit a workshop by SOUNDRY dedicated to teaching experimental music.

Nearly thirty artists will perform. Times vary. Visit undertheradaromaha.com for more info.

— Matt Casas

