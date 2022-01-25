  • January 30
  • Worst Party Ever with Thank You, I’m Sorry
  • 8 p.m. | $12-15
  • Reverb Lounge
Worst Party Ever hails from Seattle, Washington while Thank You I’m Sorry is from Chicago, Illinois.

Fans of the emo revival can find a lot to love in these two righteously named brooding bands.

Worst Party Ever recently dropped a stellar album entitled Dartland. The opening track, “Prism on a Window,” richly captures the band delivering emotional vocals, enamoring drum patterns, and twinkly riffs.

Thank You, I’m Sorry, who put out their last record, I’m Glad We’re Friends, in 2020, offers an instinctual knack for melody and energy.

Tickets are $12 advanced, $15 day of show.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment