- Neighborhood Market
- September 9, 16, and 23
- 5-8 p.m. | Free
- Gifford Park
Leave with one-of-a-kind crafts, eats, and energy at the Neighborhood Market in Gifford Park every Friday through September 23 from 5-8 p.m.
Perfect if you love farmers’ markets but don’t care for those toasty mornings, here is an evening market in midtown full of goodies, recurring but not for long. If you support your community, your community supports back.
Handcrafted artistic treasures, delightfully fresh and tasty eats, live and local music, and neighborly conversation await.
And if you want to perform or become a vendor or for more information, email gpnmarket@gmail.com.
— Matt Casas