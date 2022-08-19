Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Three nights of high-end fashion showcases, each with differently tiered ticket packages, and other entertainment make this a unique and anticipated annual fall fashion week. Found on website
  • Omaha Fashion Week
  • August 25-27
  • 6-9 p.m. each night | $56.82-$112.65 per night
  • Omaha Design Center

The Fall 2022 Omaha Fashion Week lineup focuses on the concept of “Magis,” meaning “excellence for the greater good.” Each night runs from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, August 25, is the “Audere” designer showcase theme featuring emerging and featured designers for $56.82-$101.48. Omaha Fashion Camp headlines with 15 supporting acts.

Friday, August 26, is the emerging designer showcase entitled “Vivere” for $79.16-$101.48. Lauren Bander and Dan Richters co-headline with ten supporting acts.

And finally, Saturday, August 27, is the VIP finale for $95.90-$112.65. Terri Buckner and Buf Reynolds co-headline with nine supporting acts.

— Matt Casas

