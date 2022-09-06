- One Community Cultural Festival
- September 10
- 11 a.m. start | Free
- Stinson Park
If you value deepening your understanding of the world, the second annual all-ages One Community Cultural Festival takes place on September 10 in Stinson Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It’s a full day where diversity is front and center, championed as a vital communal life force.
Come for delicious eats, dazzling performing arts, and unique handmade crafts! The global focus makes for an enlightening, high-energy, and family-friendly festival.
Admission is at no cost to the public. Plus, the first 300 first responders and healthcare professionals get a free meal voucher limited to this one-day-only event.
— Matt Casas