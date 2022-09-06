Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Stinson park is the place to be for a friendly, educational, and delicious-smelling cultural fest this upcoming Saturday. Found on event page
  • One Community Cultural Festival
  • September 10
  • 11 a.m. start | Free
  • Stinson Park

If you value deepening your understanding of the world, the second annual all-ages One Community Cultural Festival takes place on September 10 in Stinson Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s a full day where diversity is front and center, championed as a vital communal life force.

Come for delicious eats, dazzling performing arts, and unique handmade crafts! The global focus makes for an enlightening, high-energy, and family-friendly festival.

Admission is at no cost to the public. Plus, the first 300 first responders and healthcare professionals get a free meal voucher limited to this one-day-only event.

— Matt Casas

