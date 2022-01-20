Timothy Schaffert. Photo by Michael Lionstar

Saturday Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Online event hosted by Indigo Bridge

ZOOM LINK in “Details” section of Facebook Event

Book lovers can hang out with acclaimed local fiction writer Timothy Schaffert at this virtual sit-down with Indigo Bridge, an independent Lincoln bookstore. He will read an excerpt from his books and answer questions from Indigo staff and attendees.

Schaffert’s sixth title The Perfume Thief was selected by Penguin Random House International for the One World One Book program, one of only two titles selected annually for this global promotion. The book will be available internationally in bookstores from Denmark to Singapore.

In addition, the novel made the American Booksellers Association bestseller list and “best of” lists in the L.A. Times, Oprah Daily, CrimeReads, Publishers Weekly. It was also a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in the category of LGBTQ+ Historical Fiction.

Schaffert is the director of University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Creative Writing Program and Rosowski Professor of English.

The event is free to stream and open to the public.