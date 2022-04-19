On Monday, Polka Joy played their final show after years of treating audiences to filling bars, festivals and more with energetic, traditional music. At Donahue’s Pub on 33rd and L streets, the smell of Stoysich Polish sausage and Pierogis wafted from the kitchen as friends, family and fans chatted between Polka Joy’s four sets.

The music was inviting, energetic and laden with traditional Polish songs that filled the dance floor while the drums kept time and accordions bellowed over top. When he wasn’t crooning through his clarinet or trumpet, Bandleader Robert Zagozda thanked friends, family and fans for supporting the group for decades.