- “Root of Two” presents Public Assembly with Omaha musician Mary Lawson
- August 25
- 6:30 p.m. start | Free
- Bemis Center
Another event that takes advantage of the featured “Root of Two” exhibit at the Bemis Center will happen on the last Thursday of August, the 25. This time, guests experience the final part of the three-piece showcase featuring the titular art installation.
Although the event planners recommend attending all three Public Assembly installments, the finale is open to anyone. Explore the exhibit and its meaning relating to society, politics, and art in Omaha.
The meeting runs for one hour, starting at 6:30 p.m. at no cost.
— Matt Casas