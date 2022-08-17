Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Mary Lawson is an Omaha-based artist and musician that hosts this interactive free public exhibit/meeting. Found on website
  • “Root of Two” presents Public Assembly with Omaha musician Mary Lawson
  • August 25
  • 6:30 p.m. start | Free
  • Bemis Center

Another event that takes advantage of the featured “Root of Two” exhibit at the Bemis Center will happen on the last Thursday of August, the 25. This time, guests experience the final part of the three-piece showcase featuring the titular art installation.

Although the event planners recommend attending all three Public Assembly installments, the finale is open to anyone. Explore the exhibit and its meaning relating to society, politics, and art in Omaha.

The meeting runs for one hour, starting at 6:30 p.m. at no cost.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment