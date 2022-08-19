Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards are taking nominations for its 17th annual ceremony which will celebrate the best in the city’s creative community in early 2023. Voting for public nominations will close Aug. 31.

Nominated artists, exhibitions and shows must have been active, exhibited or performed between Sept. 1, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2022. Nominees must also reside within 100 miles of the metro area.

Voters can make nominations in three categories: visual arts, performing arts and live music.

Cast your ballot now.

