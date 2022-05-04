- Steve Hofstetter
- May 11
- 7 p.m. show | $25-$52
- Bourbon Theatre
Steve Hofstetter from New York City has been a live-performing comedian for twenty years, releasing seven albums and gaining 700 thousand subscribers on his active YouTube channel.
Online is where he made a name for himself by uploading his interactions with crowd members, which eventually landed him hosting a show on Fox with other live comics called “Laughs” in 2014.
His latest album release was 2017’s “Secret Optimist.” You may have seen him on ESPN.
Tickets are $25-50, with a $2 fee for minors. The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors at 6.
