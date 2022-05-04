Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Hofstetter became nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because of his charity work for comedy.
  • Steve Hofstetter
  • May 11
  • 7 p.m. show | $25-$52
  • Bourbon Theatre

Steve Hofstetter from New York City has been a live-performing comedian for twenty years, releasing seven albums and gaining 700 thousand subscribers on his active YouTube channel.

Online is where he made a name for himself by uploading his interactions with crowd members, which eventually landed him hosting a show on Fox with other live comics called “Laughs” in 2014.

His latest album release was 2017’s “Secret Optimist.” You may have seen him on ESPN.

Tickets are $25-50, with a $2 fee for minors. The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors at 6.

— Matt Casas

