- “Root of Two” presents The Fugu Plan
- August 11
- 7 p.m. show | Free
- Bemis Center
The Fugu Plan is an experimental sound duo consisting of vocalist/composer Yuka and musician Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz to visit the Bemis Center.
Their music explores tribal and contemporary traditions, which they describe as a cross between sacred music and the avant-garde. But on another level, the songs help induce a meditative state. The featured exhibit by Maya Dunietz at the Bemis Center is a series of installations dealing with the physical sensations of music.
Experience the live performance from 7 p.m. to 9. Admission is free.
— Matt Casas