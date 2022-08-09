Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The duo explores ancient Japanese folk tales with their hypnotic musical approach, which also pays homage to the visual experience and spirituality rooted in secret customs. Found on website
  • “Root of Two” presents The Fugu Plan
  • August 11
  • 7 p.m. show | Free
  • Bemis Center

The Fugu Plan is an experimental sound duo consisting of vocalist/composer Yuka and musician Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz to visit the Bemis Center.

Their music explores tribal and contemporary traditions, which they describe as a cross between sacred music and the avant-garde. But on another level, the songs help induce a meditative state. The featured exhibit by Maya Dunietz at the Bemis Center is a series of installations dealing with the physical sensations of music.

Experience the live performance from 7 p.m. to 9. Admission is free.

— Matt Casas

