“Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

April 7 – 16, curtain at 7:30 p.m. ; Sunday matinees 2 p.m.

; Tickets $22 – $30

6054 Maple St

www.bensontheatre.org

Benson Theatre Covid Policy :

During public events, tours, or meetings, all outside visitors are required at this time to wear masks due to the intimate nature of the theater. Social distancing should be adhered to at all times.

Benson Theatre staff will have masks in-house for anyone who does not have a mask when they enter the premises. Sanitizing stations are in place throughout the lobby and theater.

A music-filled story of masculinity, tradition, coming of age, and speaking your truth, set in the gospel choir of an elite prep school for young black men. “Choir Boy” follows a group of young, black students at Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys as they struggle with issues of identity and sexuality.

Variety Magazine says, ““Believe the buzz. CHOIR BOY, the small but mighty coming-of-age play by Tarell Alvin McCraney deserves its kudos. [The play] captures the bristling tensions at a prestigious prep school for African American boys when a flamboyantly gay youth is named leader of their celebrated gospel choir.”

Sunday April 10th will be an ASL interpreted performance. Post-show Talkbacks will be featured on April 8 and 9.

For more information, contact info@bensontheatre.org, 402-991-4333