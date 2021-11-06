  • November 8
  • O’Leaver’s Underground Comedy Presents: Brandy Posey and Kevin Casey White
  • 8-10 p.m. | $5
  • O’Leaver’s Pub
Both Posey (left) and White (right) have performed at TBS’ New York Comedy Festival.

O’Leaver’s is known for its meteoric concerts and outdoor sand volleyball matches, but the pub thrives as a live comedy venue.

Here, for the affordable price of five bucks, you can get two hours of gut-busting laughs from acclaimed, festival-performing comedians to help make your November a little funnier.

The two headliners are Brandie Posey, described as Riot Grrl on acid, and Kevin Casey White, known for his cheerful cynicism, and they will not disappoint your laugh box. More at facebook.com/oleavers.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment