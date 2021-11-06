November 8

O’Leaver’s Underground Comedy Presents: Brandy Posey and Kevin Casey White

8-10 p.m. | $5

O’Leaver’s Pub

Both Posey (left) and White (right) have performed at TBS’ New York Comedy Festival.

O’Leaver’s is known for its meteoric concerts and outdoor sand volleyball matches, but the pub thrives as a live comedy venue.

Here, for the affordable price of five bucks, you can get two hours of gut-busting laughs from acclaimed, festival-performing comedians to help make your November a little funnier.

The two headliners are Brandie Posey, described as Riot Grrl on acid, and Kevin Casey White, known for his cheerful cynicism, and they will not disappoint your laugh box. More at facebook.com/oleavers.