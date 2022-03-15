Minhaj currently holds a recurring role in the drama The Morning Show, which is in its second season and streams on Apple TV+.

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

March 20

7 p.m. | $39.50-74.50

Holland Performing Arts Center

Hasan Minhaj will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The comedian became a late-night television mainstay, sharing blunt perspectives on social and political topics informed by his experiences as a Muslim and Indian-American.

Minhaj has won two Peabody Awards, was the 2017 featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and has been listed among Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

In this one-person show, Minhaj returns to his acclaimed storytelling roots. Masks are required!

— Matt Casas