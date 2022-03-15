Minhaj currently holds a recurring role in the drama The Morning Show, which is in its second season and streams on Apple TV+.
  • Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
  • March 20
  • 7 p.m. | $39.50-74.50
  • Holland Performing Arts Center

Hasan Minhaj will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The comedian became a late-night television mainstay, sharing blunt perspectives on social and political topics informed by his experiences as a Muslim and Indian-American.

Minhaj has won two Peabody Awards, was the 2017 featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and has been listed among Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

In this one-person show, Minhaj returns to his acclaimed storytelling roots. Masks are required!

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment