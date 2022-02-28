Alice Walker has published 36 literary works, including 13 novels and short story collections, 12 non-fiction books, ten poetry collections, and even one essay.

  • The Color Purple
  • March 4-27
  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows | $25-45
  • Omaha Community Playhouse

Experience the stage adaptation of The Color Purple at the Omaha Community Playhouse in a select run of performances.

Here is a period piece, coming-of-age drama, and musical based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by writer and black feminist (or more appropriately, Womanist) Alice Walker.

And to be sure, the play tackles adult themes.

Still, The Color Purple became a widespread hit, received a movie adaptation by Steven Spielberg, and translates exceptionally into a musical.

Masks are required!

— Matt Casas

