Over the span of her career, Walker has published seventeen novels and short story collections, twelve non-fiction works, and collections of essays and poetry.

The Color Purple

March 4-27

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows | $25-45

Omaha Community Playhouse

Experience the stage adaptation of The Color Purple at the Omaha Community Playhouse in a select run of performances.

Here is a period piece, coming-of-age drama, and musical based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by writer and black feminist (or more appropriately, Womanist) Alice Walker.

And to be sure, the play tackles adult themes.

Still, The Color Purple became a widespread hit, received a movie adaptation by Steven Spielberg, and translates exceptionally into a musical.

Masks are required!

— Matt Casas