January 21-22

WellRED Comedy Tour

7 pm shows | $30-50

The Waiting Room

The WellRED Comedy Tour will feature comedians Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Drew Morgan.

It’s laughably cold outside, so why not get your laughs in while you can?

Nationally touring comedians Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Drew Morgan will bring their unique perspectives and a barrel of laughs to the stage this month for two nights as part of the WellRed Comedy Tour. That makes Omaha one of thirteen cities it will visit – and the city is sure to resonate with their collective quick-witted liberal redneck acid humor.

— Matt Casas