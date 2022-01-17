  • January 21-22
  • WellRED Comedy Tour
  • 7 pm shows | $30-50
  • The Waiting Room
The WellRED Comedy Tour will feature comedians Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Drew Morgan.

It’s laughably cold outside, so why not get your laughs in while you can?

Nationally touring comedians Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Drew Morgan will bring their unique perspectives and a barrel of laughs to the stage this month for two nights as part of the WellRed Comedy Tour. That makes Omaha one of thirteen cities it will visit – and the city is sure to resonate with their collective quick-witted liberal redneck acid humor.

Tickets are $30 advanced and $50 day of show.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment