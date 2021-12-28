Legend Comics and Coffee

Legend will be taking a break from being the place you caffeinate for the foreseeable future. The popular spot will be relocating as their building has ended tenant leases effective January 15th. While a temporary spot has been secured to continue making comics available, owners will need more time to find and build out a space to continue serving in their full capacity. The final day of service will be Friday, December 31st. Continue to support Legend by following along on Facebook for updates, a new location announcement, and reopening events

j. coco

To the chagrin of loyal fans, Friday is also the final day of service for j. coco. The menu has served as a testament to the art of simplicity, with elegant ingredients allowed to speak for themselves. On social media, it has been announced that this is officially “see ya later” and not truly goodbye, but we have our petitions and pitchforks ready if that promise isn’t kept. For now, follow along on Facebook to ensure you never miss a pop-up announcement or reopening development.

The Itis

Birria Tacos via The Itis on Facebook

I try to avoid editorializing with words like “sinful” or “naughty”, but let’s just say that the cheesy, fried, and absolutely delicious comfort foods found on The Itis’ menu only got a visit from the jolly fat man this holiday because he was treating himself after a hard night’s work. He may have been serving coal, but he was serving it at The Itis’ new location at The Switch at Blackstone. If your resolutions include indulging yourself, enjoying every bite, and eating local in 2022, The Itis at Blackstone is the place for you!

Faux-well

And it’s official. Fauxmaha has ended their phenomenal run as Omaha’s favorite vegan dog. December 23rd was the last day of service for the popular plant-based spot. While Omaha has developed a thriving vegan and plant-based culinary scene, Fauxmaha was the first to show people just how much fun meat-free can be. The clever menu made hot dogs high-end, with options like the breakfast poutine,as well as absolutely ridiculous with the “hair of the dog” burrito. We’ll miss you, Fauxmaha! And we’ll be watching for when we can get our hands on your hotdogs again.