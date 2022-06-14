Go Fish

Since 1930, Joe Tess Place has been an Omaha icon for its generous portions, its signature spice blend, and carp on rye sandwiches you can’t find anywhere else. Last year, the ubiquitous fish stop made the decision to close the dining room and move to a drive-through only model among Covid concerns. With worker shortages, prices on the rise, and new variants playing an endless game of Whack-a-Mole, Tess’s made the decision to fold. After more than 80 years feeding Omahans, Joe Tess Place closed for good this weekend. I hate the term “for good”. Certainly not for the better, but an understandable decision, as undesirable as it may be. Thanks for the memories, Joe Tess!

El Arepon

As The Switch continues its transition, current residents are making homes in new locations. El Arepon will open their Bellevue location at 1021 W 23rd street in Bellevue this Thursday, June 26th. The new venue will include El Arepon’s signature dishes, and will also feature its own bar. Stop by for the grand opening at 11am, or check out El Arepon on Facebook for tempting photos and upcoming events.

Poppin Smoke

The guy behind the grill at Tired Texan hasn’t set down his smoker just yet. Join Chip and Christine Holland as they launch Poppin Smoke at 230 South Lincoln street in Papillion this Thursday, June 16th. Expect to enjoy many of Tired Texan’s dishes with a few fresh surprises popped in the mix. Welcome back, Hollands!