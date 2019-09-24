A Healthy Dose of Reality

A Conference Takes a Look at Common Health Issues and What Can be Done









Healthy for a Lifetime



Registration is open from now until October 8th for Healthy for a Lifetime, hosted by Chi Center Omaha. The all day informative event will take place Saturday, October 19th from 9am to 5pm at Chi Center Health (455 N. 10th st). Enjoy talks featuring Caldwell B. Esselstyn, Jr., MD and T. Colin Campbell, PhD, known for their appearance in the 2011 documentary Forks over Knives.

Other speakers include:

Saray Stancis, MD, FACN, Executive Producer of the documentary film, Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine

Amanda McKinney MD, Founder and Executive Director of Doane University’s Institute for Human and Planetary Health

Cyrus Khambatta, PHD, author of the upcoming book, Mastering Diabetes

Adam Woods MD, Elizabeth Denman MD, Amy Cannella MD, Melissa Sherlock, and Former Husker Gabriel Miller.

Learn more and get registered at https://www.facebook.com/events/743788986080809/