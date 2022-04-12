Egging Easter On

If you’re looking for Easter lunch, brunch, or take-and-bake family meal, swing by our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish and check out our Easter story highlight. We will continue curating Easter opportunities through Saturday.

Dandelion

This is your reminder that this week is Dandelion’s first pop-up of the season. Head to the Chamber Commons at 13th and Howard for Omaha Cheesesteak Co’s first feature. Enjoy smoked pastrami with melted Swiss and sauerkraut served on caraway rye with horseradish thousand island dressing. The event begins at 11am, and has a long history of selling out long before the 2pm closure!

Yoshito-More

David Utterback has officially announced the impending launch of Yoshitomo’s brother restaurant, Koji. Named for Utterback’s son, the Izakaya at Countryside Village will feature small plates and sushi. The remix is a more approachable take, but not the spot for the uninitiated. If you ever needed guidance on what to order from Utterback’s establishments, I’ve found you can’t go wrong by simply trusting the chef. Omakase forever! Expect limited seating when Koji opens the first week of May.

Tous Les Jours

French for “every day”, Tous Les Jours is hoping to become your go-to French-Korean bakery for every day sweets and treats. The franchise will open its first Nebraska location at 7538 Dodge. Stay tuned for updates on opening dates, and head to Tous Les Jours to get a sneak peak at the menu.