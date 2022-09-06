That’s Amore
This Friday, September 9th, Pasta Amore proudlt hosts chef Nicolas Biscardo for a special wine pairing and 6 course dinner. The event begins at 7pm with live music, and cost is $75 per person. The menu is an intricately conducted tour of Italian herbs, techniques, and traditions, and can be found on Pasta Amore’s Facebook Page. Call (402) 391-2585 to make your reservations today.
Sickies Garage
Sickies Garage is opening a second location this week in Omaha. The establishment boasts 50 burgers and 50 beers, and hosted a soft launch this weekend to rave reviews. The new shop is located at 701 N 102nd street, and joins Sickie’s thriving Bellevue location at 1203 Cornhusker.