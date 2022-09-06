Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

That’s Amore

This Friday, September 9th, Pasta Amore proudlt hosts chef Nicolas Biscardo for a special wine pairing and 6 course dinner. The event begins at 7pm with live music, and cost is $75 per person. The menu is an intricately conducted tour of Italian herbs, techniques, and traditions, and can be found on Pasta Amore’s Facebook Page. Call (402) 391-2585 to make your reservations today.

Sickies Garage

More than a sick burger, Sickies serves a good time with every order

Sickies Garage is opening a second location this week in Omaha. The establishment boasts 50 burgers and 50 beers, and hosted a soft launch this weekend to rave reviews. The new shop is located at 701 N 102nd street, and joins Sickie’s thriving Bellevue location at 1203 Cornhusker.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment