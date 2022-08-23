Broadway Ball 2022

Reserve your spot today for this year’s Broadway Ball benefitting Omaha Performing Art’s Education and Community Engagement programs. This year’s event will take place Friday, September 9th at the Holland Performing Art Center at 1200 Douglas street. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres begin at 6pm with dinner at 7 and a special performance and reception to follow. The theme is Disney’s Frozen, and tickets are $250 and can be purchased Here

Cuban Cuisine Pop-Up Cancellation

Veg.Edible, one of Omaha’s favorite Vegan and gluten free pop-up shops, will not be able to serve this week’s Cuban Cuisine Pop-Up that had been planned with Kitchen Council. The event was expected to sell out, but a concussion will stand between you and a tempting plate of Ropa Vieja. Follow Veg.Edible for updates, make up dates, and for a heads-up on when that head is feeling better. (very soon, we hope!)

I Scream, You Scream

We all keep screaming because there’s one less place to find ice cream. eCreamery and Carson’s Cookie Fix at Miracle Hills has closed its doors after six years. The OG eCreamery at 50th and Underwood in Dundee will continue serving unique and customizable ice creams and cookies and could use a little extra support as they transition back into a one-parlor family. Open seven days a week and serving 16 flavors daily, eCreamery is happy to create custom pints for your upcoming events, birthdays, and celebrations.