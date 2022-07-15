A margarita is much more than lime juice, orange liqueur (triple sec), and tequila. The drink symbolizes the refreshment every human needs after a hot, long-winded day — also, limes are delicious.

So, you are in luck if you want to enjoy some high-quality localized versions of the most popular drink in the world. Here are ten places where you can find the best margarita in Omaha.

Maria’s

Considered a local favorite for decades and a huge staple for Ralston, Maria’s Mexican Restaurant has been serving award-winning margaritas and delicious, authentic Mexican food since 1976. There are many delicious drinks to get at Maria’s, but if you are not much of a beer person, the $7 Famous House Margarita is one you’ll want to be sure to taste.

Hand-poured, strong, but perfectly smooth, this margarita can be enjoyed on the rocks or blended while you chow down on warm, dank eats. Other choices like Spicy Cucumber, Purple Sangrita, and the Sunrise don the tables of friends and Ralston regulars, and all those drinks are only $7-9.

But if you want to switch things up more dramatically, get their frozen Real Fruit margarita. But no matter which of these seven tequila-ed cocktails you order, you can be sure it will be tasty, affordable, and pair deliciously with your tasty meal.

MULA – Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria

While any bar or restaurant can potentially make a mean marg, there is something about a genuine tequila bar that stands out amongst the crowd – it’s the difference between indoors and a chill patio. Mula is such a place.

Located in the Blackstone District, this restaurant/bar has proven to be a nice stop for margaritas and all things tequila since it is a certified tequileria. Famous for their happy hour specials, giving their regulars a keen break on their delicious drinks to food, the one thing people hear most about Mula is their margaritas.

You can enjoy the classic Mula Margarita with olmeca altos reposado, fresh lime, and lemon for $9, or try something deliciously fancy as the Mayor of Blackstone, made with Grand Marnier. There are plenty of options on the menu, but if you struggle to decide, you can always order the flight and sample the best of Mula – you get three for $18.

Rivera’s

Rivera’s Mexican Food has famously offered not only authentic Mexican food for years but over 100 of the finest Margaritas to pair with your meals or to enjoy on your night out for drinks with friends – especially after a long and rewarding day of fitness. This family-owned restaurant prides itself on its presentation of tastes, leaving each guest of Rivera’s with a great experience and a desire to return for more of the good stuff.

You do not want to miss the Red Fire Margarita made with Poma liqueur, pomegranate juice, their signature mix, and Tequila Joven. Expect a sweet twist and beautiful ruby color and only $10.

Another margarita that Rivera’s is famous for is the Frida. Named after the artist and made with smokey Mezcal, prickly pear juice, and mixes to create an exotic flavor unique to Frida Kahlo. This banger of a drink is only $9.75 and is full of flavor.

Don and Millie’s

For some, “best” means “affordable,” while for others, it means “as cheap as possible.” For these drinkers, the $1 margaritas at Don and Millie’s are the way to go.

The chain has been an Omaha favorite, thanks to its delicious and classic menu featuring burgers, salads, and hotdogs. But just like with sports teams and food trucks, the locals know what’s up, and here, it’s the $1 margaritas. You can’t beat it, especially in a restaurant with delicious savory options like the Double Don, the orange chicken salad, or that sweet Cheese Frenchee.

Going to Don and Millie’s for your drink is the ultimate bang for the buck and just a fun and tasty way to wash down your meal. Be sure to stop in and make lunch fun, but be safe! They creep up on you.

Eat The Worm

Eat the Worm is one of the most well-known spots for drinks and fast Mexican food downtown for nightlife shindigs among friends and the friendly staff. Along with a great atmosphere, the titular Worm has become famous for mules, a variety of great liquor, and its refreshing margaritas.

The Jalapeño Margarita has a sweet and spicy kick with all fixings from scratch, mixed with your favorite tequila. Meanwhile, the Princess Peach offers a sweet and sour blend of flavor made with your favorite reposado tequila, peach puree, Schnapps, soda, and sour mix. And if your night out requires a little kick, try the Red Bull margarita for just $6 and get those wings.

This bar has lounge, booth, and bar seating options for several iterations of a night filled with all excellent drinks and food. That is also probably why it draws so many night owls roaming downtown.

Cilantro’s

With two locations in town, Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant is another harbor of spectacular margaritas served in-house and to-go whenever you aren’t feeling like drinking a glass of wine. And while you are at it, there are plenty of eats to be had, too.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, you can make the most out of happy hour pricing, including house margaritas for $2.99. They have a few more specials, including fajitas for two on Tuesday for $24.99, but the daily dependability of an affordable margarita is the true star of the menu.

And they have to-go options – that way, you can sip from home or a friend’s house. They offer 16-ounce, 42-ounce, and gallon drinks you can order out, with three categories of flavors — House Rita ($7.99, $16.99, and $54.99), Strawberry/Mango/Peach/Sangria Flavor Rita ($8.99, $17.99, and $60.99), and Top Shelf/Skinny Rita ($9.99, $19.99, and $64.99).

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Blue Sushi is primarily known for its delicious sushi meals and convenient location in the Old Market, though there are two more locations throughout Omaha. But in addition to the food and real estate, with over seventy drinks on the menu, you will want to try their two specialty margaritas — hidden gems enjoyed by those in the know who frequent.

The Cucumber Jalapeño margarita is $13 and features Casa Noble crystal tequila and green fixings. And you can add a Mezcal Float for $4, which floats at the top of your drink, never dominating the taste but adding ever so subtly.

But if you want something a bit more traditional, order the Strawberry Rose margarita for $13. It’s tasty, simple, and made with high-quality Patron tequila by talented bartenders.

Margarita’s

With a name like this, you can rely on Margarita’s to deliver the goods. Every Monday through Thursday between 4 and 7 p.m., get to the 72nd Street location to try their 16-ounce House Lime margarita for only $4 – about $3 less than the regular price.

The bar has various flavors if lime is not your style – including strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, pomegranate, and watermelon. You can order by size, from 16-ounce drinks all the way up to a pitcher, but the next notch up is 27 ounces, which costs $7.99. A pitcher of the house lime will run you $18.99, while a pitcher of flavored mix costs $19.99 – and the additional dollar is infinitely worth it.

Their specialty margaritas include La Chavelita ($13.99), Top Shelf ($9), Cadillac ($9), Sangria ($9), and the Mangonada margarita ($10). Try them all this summer after a successful day at the farmers’ market!

El Rancho

El Rancho may not be a household name, but it should be. There are three versions of this classic beverage you should know about and order when you feel daring or need your mindset adjusted to prepare for any number of spectacular local concerts this season.

First up is the House Margarita, which is available as both dine-in ($7 for a 16-ounce) and to-go ($9 for a 32-ounce) drinks. Flavors for this classic option are lime, strawberry, and strawberry lime, and for a $2 price increase for double the ounces of the delicious mix, you cannot go wrong with ordering this to-go.

Two additional drinks worth your consideration are the Mangoneada and the Patron Margaritas, both priced at $8 for in-house serving — but note that you can also order these for to-go. The Mangoneada features mango and chamoy (a Mexican sauce) tastes, followed by a Tajin (a specialty brand of peppers) and chamoy rim to salt your wet lips.

Javi’s Tacos

Here is another local food and beverage secret where you can — without breaking the bank — chow down on some gourmet Mexican dishes and, of course, sip on refreshing, magnificent margarita mixes, one glass at a time. And while pizza is in the conversation, nothing beats some well-made tacos paired with a cold and premium mix.

This Mexican restaurant/bar keeps things simple while also some variations to personalize your imbibing experience. Javi’s offers three flavor options for their margaritas: lime, mango, and strawberry.

In a small, 12-ounce serving, each one costs $7 – but if you want to increase the size to 24 ounces, it only costs $12. Please know that the lime version can be served on the rocks or blended – it is up to you how you want it – but mango and strawberry are blended only.