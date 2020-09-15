Call to Hunger Action Month

Blackstone Meatball



We’ve been watching expectantly since Blackstone Meatball announced their plans for a second location in the spring, and now we have a projected opening! Look for Blackstone Meatball West on 180th and Dodge by the end of October. The second location will occupy a bay in the new Block 180 Retail strip. While Blackstone Classic tends to draw a business-lunch and date night crowd, the new location has something else in mind. Owners are designing BMW to cater to families, with longer tables and warmer décor.

It’s always exciting to see growth in Omaha, but it means more to our community now than ever. Looking forward to your new addition, Blackstone Meatball!

Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, and local food security programs are working harder than ever to keep Omahans from falling through the cracks. As you know, emergency food support was recently rejected by Nebraska’s Governor. The Food Bank for the Heartland has been finding ways to never turn families away, but this is an excellent time to consider ramping up your support! The Food Bank provides nutrition to more than 600 network partners, distributing food to shelters, pantries, and organizations who work directly with those most in need in our community.

We talked a little about these organizations in our August Story, and those statistics aren’t getting any easier to swallow. This month, find ways to support local security organizations through donations, financial support, or through volunteering your time and talents to those fighting hunger in our city. For more information, follow The Food Bank for the Heartland