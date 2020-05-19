Covid Breaks the Food Supply Chain, Restaurants Pay the Price

Where’s the Beef?

Well, the beef exists, it’s just not being processed right now. This discrepancy in the food supply chain is now being reflected in both the scarcity of beef, and in the price of what you’re able to find. Restaurants are facing more than doubled costs, which they have fought passing on to their customers. Until now. While supporting local establishments, please remember the work they’ve done to continue serving, and the steep costs they’ve paid to do so.

Not Yet Yummy

Yummy Crab Omaha has indefinitely postponed their planned opening. The seafood stop was slated to take over the spot formerly occupied by Mouth of the South at 7051 Ames Ave.

Friend That Cooks

Now that you’re responsible for preparing most of your family meals solo, and with limited supplies, don’t you wish you had a Friend That Cooks? The family meal prep pros are offering a chef chat this Friday at 2pm. Head to https://www.facebook.com/events/514639772746196/?event_time_id=514639786079528 to join the conversation, which will include interactive tips and a Q&A.