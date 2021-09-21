Last Chance For Crazy Gringa

In a post on Facebook this morning, Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce announced that the end of this Farmer’s Market season would mark the end of CGHS. This gives you just three more weeks to make an in-person purchase. The sauce you’ve loved at restaurants like Over Easy, Leadbelly, Twisted Fork, and Tiny House is currentrly available to purchase online. Visit https://www.crazygringahotsauce.com/ before this spicy salsa goes up in smoke. The Reader begrudgingly wishes you an excellent retirement, and thanks you for your years of saucy service to the community!

Farnam Fest

The team making Farnam Fest happen is still looking for helpers. Volunteers will be thanked with free drink tickets to the event, and can sign up Here. This year’s event will feature food trucks, a Benson Beer Garden, spelling bee, live music, and more. If you’ve been looking to fill your fall calendar, this outdoor event is the kickoff you’ve been waiting for. For updates about this year’s event, and to check out pictures from previous events, follow along on Facebook.