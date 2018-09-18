A Call to Female Farmers

Empowering Women in Agriculture

Annie’s Project is a 5 week course aimed at females in the farming industry. The course explores topics like: Understanding Financial Documents, Analyzing Farm Enterprises, Risk Management, Insurance, Marketing and Social Media, Land Access and Leasing, Farmer Support Programs and more. Whether you’re running a family farm or an urban farmer looking to deepen your understanding and resources, this course is educational, empowering, and will set the framework for a successful venture.Hosted by Cooper Farm Urban Agriculture Education, you can learn more at https://www.regonline.com/registration/checkin.aspx?MethodId=0&EventSessionId=16c779c422e743b6bfce10e5a8d14b8e&EventId=2537174

A Change of Face

Customers arrived at Le Petit Paris in Papillion to find a note on the door explaining that owners Cedric and Desarae Fichepain had made the decision to close their doors after three years at the location. The establishment will rebrand and expects to open again as Pato Loco Mexican Restaurant the first week of October. Gift cards and coupons are still be honored at the location on 156th and Dodge.

Ready for More Fresh Hot Noods?

JINYA Ramen Bar is hosting their grand opening today at 11am. The Ramen chain is known for their 10 hour stock, and more than 20 optional add-ins to customize your bowl of house-aged noodles. Check out @TheReaderOmahaDish on Instagram for our official verdict!

Vitally Nutritious, Sinfully Delicious

I know that I declared smoothie bowls “almost over” in my yearly predictions for 2018, and I maintain my position, but Vitality Bowls in Aksarben Village does the best bowl I've ever eaten. Drank? Drunk? Consumed. Specialized bowls for energy or focus, live foods, and satisfying textures make the meal-in-a-bowl your new go-to for on-the-go. With Eat Fit Go recently filing for bankruptcy and closing two locations in Omaha, meal preppers and those looking for a better bite have a new place to call home.

Without Sight, They Find Vision

Outlook Nebraska sees an exciting fundraiser in your future! The annual event features keynote speakers, a gourmet meal, and dessert in the dark, a blindfolded exploration of your senses that lends touch, taste, and sound to the experience of the sightless. All proceeds support Outlook Nebraska’s enrichment programs, creating support and opportunities to the vision impaired in our community. Learn more, reserve seats, and show support at https://outlookne.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2018VisionBeyondSight/tabid/991421/Default.aspx