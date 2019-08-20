A Dangerous Event Looms, Drover Makes Statement









Pop-Up Alert

The TREAM Team is reuniting for one night, but they’ve got more than tacos on their mind. Peligrosito will be a night full of cocktails, Mexican inspired bites, and dancing. It could get… a little dangerous. Helmed by Chefs Jose Tomasello Cardenas and Tim Maides, the flavors are guaranteed, and the fun is served at no additional cost.

When: Wednesday from 7pm to Midnight

Where: Culprit Café at 3201 Farnam

Why: Because it’s going to be fun, why are you asking so many questions? Just go, man…

The Drover Returns

After much anticipation, Omaha will be celebrating the return of The Drover on Tuesday, September 3rd. The restaurant suffered extensive damage from a kitchen fire on Christmas Eve, but is finally scheduled its reopening. Welcome back!

New to Bellevue

After the abrupt closure of Summer Kitchen Café in Bellevue left a hole in the newly developed strip mall at 12th and Cornhusker, residents wondered what would take its place, and when. This fall, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews will take up residence in the vacated lot at 1203 Cornhusker. The chain has a firm grasp on what makes a decent diner burger, with a few tricks up their sleeve to sate even your upscale burger aficionado.