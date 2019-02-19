A Pop-Up and a Throwdown

Oh Yes You Kano!

Tickets are going fast for the exclusive Kano pop-up dinners taking place March 18th and March 25th. The dinners, created and served by Chef Kane Adkisson, will feature a 10 course tasting menu, with pairings by Sommelier Sidney Parisi and Jeff Koster at an additional cost. Tickets will be limited to 10 available spots per seating, with the 8pm seating for both events already sold out. Tickets are $100 and available at www.exploretock.com/Kano . Follow along on Instagram @kano.omaha for food porn and the early heads-up on upcoming events.

Who’s the Daddy of the Mac?

This question will be answered on March 22nd at the first of what intends to be an annual Mac and Cheese Throwdown in Bellevue. Tickets are on sale now, and $10 grants you access to the event, mac samples, and 10 voting tickets to help determine just who is the Daddy of the Mac. Interested in pitting your pasta against the greats? Think your macaroni is the swiss? If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the big cheese, find out how to enter by heading to https://www.facebook.com/events/1591519657659053/If you’re already sold on this family friendly event, buy your tickets on Eventbrite. Prices go up day of the event.

